Kyman hits 7 3s off the bench, UCLA stuns Washington 66-64

SEATTLE (AP)Jake Kyman had played 17 total minutes in the previous four games. He’d scored 18 points and made four total 3-pointers in the nine games he’d appeared in for UCLA.

He was far down on the list of players expected to be the spark for the struggling Bruins.

“Nights come and go. When it’s my time to step up I’m going to take that. When it’s other guys time to play and show what they can do it’s their time,” Kyman said. “Certain games have different feels to them so whatever coach asks of me, whatever the team needs from me that’s what I’m going to do.”

Kyman hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points off the bench, the last coming with eight seconds left to give UCLA a 66-64 win over Washington on Thursday night in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams.

Kyman was left alone on the wing and nailed his final 3 of the game moments after Nahziah Carter had knocked down a 3-pointer to give Washington the lead. Kyman had been a non-factor for the Bruins, only to suddenly become the reason UCLA snapped its three-game losing streak.

All 12 of his shot attempts were 3-pointers and he made just enough.

“I told him after after the North Carolina game, ‘You’ve got to make me play you.’ … I think part of Jake’s plan was he might get in as a freshman he might not, defer to other people. I told him we don’t have that luxury. We need somebody to shoot the ball in the basket,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said.

Chris Smith added 17 points as UCLA (8-6) built a 10-point halftime lead, gave it away early in the second half but rallied back to stun the Huskies.

Isaiah Stewart continued his dominant freshman season for Washington, scoring a game-high 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Carter added 16 points, but the Huskies (10-4) dropped their second straight game. Quade Green added 11 points for the Huskies, but second-leading scorer Jaden McDaniels fouled out early in the second half after picking up four first-half fouls including a technical while on the bench. McDaniels had just three points in 14 minutes.

“I just kind of went with it. I told him I still want you to be aggressive, but you have to be disciplined and smart,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said of McDaniels. “Unfortunately it was a transition play and a couple of those fouls early were difficult for him. We need him more than 13 minutes.”

Washington had a chance after Kyman’s final 3-pointer but a handoff between Stewart and Carter was deflected. The possession arrow went to the Bruins and they were able to run out the final couple of seconds.

Down 34-24 at halftime, Washington started the second half on a 17-4 run carried mostly by Green and Stewart. Green’s layup pulled Washington within 38-37 and Jamal Bey immediately stole the inbound pass and scored to give the Huskies a 39-38 lead, their first since 10-9.

The teams had 15 lead changes – 10 in the second half – and most of Washington’s points in the closing minutes came from Stewart at the free-throw line.

Washington went back in front 56-54 on Carter’s lob dunk while being fouled and the ensuing free throw, but a jumper from Tyger Campbell and Kyman’s sixth 3-pointer put the Bruins ahead 59-56 with 2:09 left. Stewart made three of four free throws and Washington was even at 59-all with 90 seconds left.

Smith hit a floater for UCLA, but two more free throws by Stewart tied the game at 61. Jamie Jaquez Jr. made two free throws with 32.1 seconds left to give UCLA a 63-61 lead. Carter hit Washington’s only 3-pointer of the second half, but Kyman had one more answer for the Bruins.

“I was really proud of them today,” Cronin said. “No matter what the result would have been at the end I was really proud of them.”

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: It’s a major victory for Cronin in his first season. The Bruins had dropped three straight to Notre Dame, North Carolina and embarrassingly at home to Cal State Fullerton. Winning on the road against the defending Pac-12 regular season champs is a major boost. Cronin said after the loss to Fullerton, the Bruins practiced in blank uniforms without the UCLA name last week, both players and coaches.

Washington: Despite Stewart on the inside, the Huskies were dominated on the boards. Washington was outrebounded 38-27 and gave up 22 offensive rebounds leading to 15 second-chance points.

TECHNICAL PROBLEMS

McDaniels picked up his third technical foul of the season in 14 games.

“He’s a good kid. He likes to have fun. He needs to be more serious in certain situations,” Hopkins said.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins are at Washington State on Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies host USC on Sunday night.

