Kuxhausen leads McNeese St. over Houston Baptist 85-58

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Dru Kuxhausen had 20 points, A.J. Lawson added 19 and McNeese State routed Houston Baptist 85-58 on Saturday night.

Carlos Rosario added 11 points and eight rebounds McNeese State (10-11, 4-9 Southland Conference). Chris Orlina had 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Pedro Castro had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (4-16, 3-9). Hunter Janacek added 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Huskies on the season. McNeese State defeated Houston Baptist 74-71 on Jan. 23.

