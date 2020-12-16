Kuhse lifts Saint Mary’s (Cal) past Eastern Washington 80-75

NCAA Men's Basketball
MORAGA, Calif. (AP)Tommy Kuhse had a career-high 34 points as Saint Mary’s extended its win streak to seven games, narrowly defeating Eastern Washington 80-75 on Tuesday night.

Matthias Tass had 10 points and four blocks for Saint Mary’s (7-1). Kyle Bowen added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tyler Robertson had 17 points for the Eagles (1-4). Tanner Groves added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jacob Davison had 15 points.

