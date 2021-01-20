Krutwig scores 15; Loyola of Chicago routs Valparaiso 75-39

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Cameron Krutwig had 15 points as Loyola of Chicago easily beat Valparaiso 75-39 on Wednesday night.

Lucas Williamson had 11 points for Loyola of Chicago (11-3, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Tate Hall added 10 points. Tom Welch had six assists.

Eron Gordon had 14 points for the Crusaders (3-9, 0-3), whose losing streak reached five games. Ben Krikke added 12 points. Valparaiso’s 16 first-half points and 39 points overall are a season low.

