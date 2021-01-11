Krutwig lifts Loyola of Chicago over Indiana State 58-48

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Cameron Krutwig had 16 points as Loyola of Chicago beat Indiana State 58-48 on Monday night.

Krutwig was 7 of 11 from the field, and he also grabbed eight rebounds for Loyola (8-3, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

Jake LaRavia had 11 points for the Sycamores (4-7, 1-5). Tyreke Key added six rebounds.

The Ramblers leveled the season series against the Sycamores. Indiana State defeated Loyola of Chicago 76-71 on Sunday.

