Krutwig leads Loyola of Chicago past Chicago State 88-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Cameron Krutwig had 22 points as Loyola of Chicago easily beat Chicago State 88-51 on Wednesday.

Krutwig made 10 of 13 shots and grabbed nine rebounds.

Tate Hall had 15 points for Loyola of Chicago (2-0). Marquise Kennedy added six assists.

Levelle Zeigler had 12 points for the Cougars (0-6). Ke’Sean Davis added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery