Krutwig leads Loyola of Chicago over Bradley 69-56

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Cameron Krutwig had 19 points and three assists as Loyola of Chicago topped Bradley 69-56 on Sunday.

Krutwig hit 8 of 10 shots.

Aher Uguak had 13 points and eight rebounds for Loyola of Chicago (12-3, 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Tate Hall added 11 points. Lucas Williamson had eight rebounds.

Loyola of Chicago dominated the first half and led 43-19 at halftime. The Ramblers’ 26 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Elijah Childs had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (9-6, 3-3). Ville Tahvanainen added 12 points. Sean East II had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES