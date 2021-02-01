Krutwig carries Loyola of Chicago past Missouri State 70-50

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Cameron Krutwig had 19 points and five assists as Loyola of Chicago stretched its winning streak to eight games, romping past Missouri State 70-50 on Monday night.

Aher Uguak had 12 points for Loyola (15-3, 10-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Lucas Williamson added 11 points.

Demarcus Sharp scored a season-high 21 points for the Bears (9-5, 5-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Isiaih Mosley added 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Loyola defeated Missouri State 72-46 on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES