Kris Murray has career night to lead Iowa over Indiana 83-74

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)On a night when his heralded twin struggled with fouls, Kris Murray came through with career highs of 29 points and 11 rebounds, leading Iowa to an 83-74 win over Indiana on Thursday night.

Murray was 12-of-18 shooting, posted his first career double-double and capped an 8-0 run with a steal and dunk for a 76-66 lead with four minutes remaining. He had 17 points in the first half, already matching his previous career best. Iowa took the lead for good with nine minutes left after Tony Perkins scored six straight points.

Keegan Murray, coming in as the nation’s leading scorer at 24.7 points per game, finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and foul fouls in 22 minutes for the Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten). He failed to reach 20 points for the first time in six games. Jordan Bohannon added 11 points including his 400th career 3-pointer, the 20th Division I player to reach the mark.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers (12-4, 3-3) with 18 points and 11 rebounds for his 29th double-double. Race Thompson added 13 points, Parker Stewart 11 and Trey Galloway 10.

The Hoosiers led 48-41 at halftime. Iowa had runs of 12-0 and 9-3 in the first half but in between Indiana went on a 20-4 run that included a pair of free throws from Miller Kopp after Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was given a technical.

Indiana outshot Iowa 51% to 44% but did poorly from the line (13 of 21) and gave up 34 points off 23 turnovers, including 15 steals.

Iowa plays at Minnesota on Sunday. Indiana is at Nebraska on Monday.

