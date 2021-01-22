Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past Denver 70-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Rocky Kreuser had 21 points and 10 rebounds as North Dakota State topped Denver 70-58 on Friday night.

Kreuser shot 11 for 12 from the line.

Jarius Cook had 16 points for North Dakota State (8-7, 8-2 Summit League). Sam Griesel added 13 points. Tyree Eady had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Tristan Green had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers (1-11, 0-5), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Taelyr Gatlin added 11 points. Eric Moenkhaus had 10 points.

