Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past Cal Poly 60-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Rocky Kreuser had 20 points as North Dakota State edged past Cal Poly 60-57 on Friday.

Jarius Cook had 10 points for North Dakota State (2-0). Grant Nelson added 10 points. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had seven rebounds.

Jacob Davison had 19 points for the Mustangs (1-1). Camren Pierce added seven assists and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

