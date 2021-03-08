Kreuser leads North Dakota St. past UMKC in Summit tourney

NCAA Men's Basketball
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Rocky Kreuser had 16 points as North Dakota State held off Kansas City 69-65 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Conference Tourney on Sunday night.

Jarius Cook and Tyree Eady added 15 points each for the Bison and Eady grabbed nine rebounds. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had eight rebounds for North Dakota State (14-11).

Josiah Allick had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Roos (11-13), Brandon McKissic added 13 points and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

