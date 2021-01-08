Kreuser carries North Dakota St. over Omaha 71-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Rocky Kreuser recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds and Sam Griesel scored on a jumper as time expired to lead North Dakota State to a 71-69 win over Nebraska Omaha on Friday night.

Griesel had 19 points for North Dakota State (5-6, 5-1 Summit League). Tyree Eady added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Wanjang Tut scored a career-high 31 points for the Mavericks (2-11, 0-3), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Marlon Ruffin added 15 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES