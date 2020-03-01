Live Now
Kohl leads Abilene Christian over Cent. Arkansas 75-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
ABILENE, Texas (AP)Kolton Kohl came off the bench to score 15 points to lead Abilene Christian to a 75-70 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday, the Wildcats’ seventh straight victory.

Payten Ricks had 13 points for Abilene Christian (19-10, 14-4 Southland Conference). Damien Daniels added 12 points. Clay Gayman had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Rylan Bergersen had 24 points for the Bears (10-19, 9-9). Hayden Koval added 16 points and five blocks. DeAndre Jones had 14 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bears this season. Abilene Christian defeated Central Arkansas 70-69 on Jan. 25. Abilene Christian faces Stephen F. Austin at home on Tuesday. Central Arkansas takes on Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Wednesday.

