Kohl carries Abilene Christian over Cent. Arkansas 93-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Kolton Kohl had 16 points, four assists and three blocks as Abilene Christian won its eighth straight home game, rolling past Central Arkansas 93-58 on Saturday.

Logan McLaughlin had 12 points for Abilene Christian (12-3, 4-1 Southland Conference). Joe Pleasant added 11 points.

Abilene Christian posted a season-high 29 assists on 34 baskets.

Collin Cooper had 12 points for the Bears (3-11, 2-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Khaleem Bennett added 11 points. Jared Chatham had seven rebounds.

