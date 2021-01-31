Kochera scores 30 to lead William & Mary over Towson 75-74

TOWSON, Md. (AP)Freshman Connor Kochera had a season-high 30 points, including the winning layup with 13.4 seconds left, and 12 rebounds and William & Mary edged Towson 75-74 on Sunday.

Yuri Covington grabbed a rebound following a Towson miss with 18 seconds left and quickly reversed direction and dribbled up court. It end up as a 2-on-1 with Covington feeding Kochera on the right wing for a soaring layup.

Nicolas Timberlake put Towson up 74-73 with 57 seconds left on a strong move to the basket. The Tigers blocked a shot on the William & Mary possession but then came up short on their attempt to push the lead to three.

Luke Loewe had 20 points for William & Mary (6-7, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Covington added 11 points.

Towson totaled 39 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Zane Martin had 18 points and eight assists for the Tigers (3-10, 2-6), who have now lost five straight games. Timberlake added 15 points. Demetrius Mims had 10 points and eight rebounds. Charles Thompson had a career-high seven blocks plus 6 points and 15 rebounds.

William & Mary defeated Towson 84-74 on Saturday.

