Kochera scores 23 to lift William & Mary past Towson 84-74

TOWSON, Md. (AP)Connor Kochera had 23 points of 9-of-12 shooting and William & Mary defeated Towson 84-74 on Saturday.

Quinn Blair had 19 points for William & Mary (5-7, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Luke Loewe added 16 points. Mehkel Harvey had four blocks.

Jason Gibson had 22 points for the Tigers (3-9, 2-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Zane Martin added 16 points. Nicolas Timberlake had 15 points.

