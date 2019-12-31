Knight scores 25 to carry William & Mary over Elon 74-73

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ELON, N.C. (AP)Nathan Knight had 25 points as William & Mary narrowly defeated Elon 74-73 on Monday night in a Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Andy Van Vliet had 18 points for William & Mary (9-5, 1-0). Bryce Barnes added 10 points.

Van Vliet made two free throws with five seconds left for a four-point lead before Hunter McIntosh capped it with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Marcus Sheffield II had 21 points for the Phoenix (4-10, 0-1). McIntosh added 18 points, and Hunter Woods had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

William & Mary plays Hofstra on the road on Thursday. Elon plays Northeastern on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞