Knight leads Southern Utah over Portland State 73-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)John Knight III matched his career high with 26 points as Southern Utah won its ninth straight game, defeating Portland State 73-54 on Saturday.

Knight hit 11 of 13 shots.

Dre Marin had 19 points for Southern Utah (19-3, 12-2 Big Sky Conference). Tevian Jones added 13 points and Maizen Fausett had eight rebounds.

Southern Utah dominated the first half and led 41-25 at halftime. The Thunderbirds’ 32 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

James Scott had 17 points for the Vikings (9-12, 6-8). Paris Dawson added 13 points and Khalid Thomas had 11.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Vikings this season. Southern Utah defeated Portland State 68-58 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES