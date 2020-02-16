Knight leads Dartmouth over Cornell 75-53

STANFORD, Calif. (AP)Arizona coach Sean Miller kept talking about needing to find different ways to win games. The Wildcats found a way in Saturday’s 69-60 victory over Stanford.

Freshman Zeke Nnaji scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Arizona (18-7, 8-4 Pac-12) won its fifth in six games to move into a three-way tie for first place in the conference standings.