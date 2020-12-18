Knight III leads S. Utah past Dixie State 85-78

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)John Knight III had 22 points as Southern Utah got past Dixie State 85-78 on Thursday night.

Knight III hit 9 of 10 shots.

Tevian Jones had 17 points for Southern Utah (5-1), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Aanen Moody added 15 points. Ivan Madunic had 10 points.

Cameron Gooden had 16 points for the Trailblazers (3-1). Jacob Nicolds added 15 points. Frank Staine had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery