Knell leads BYU over Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 65-51

PROVO, Utah (AP)Trevin Knell came off the bench to score 15 points to carry BYU to a 65-51 win over Saint Mary’s on Saturday night.

Matt Haarms had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for BYU (19-5, 10-3 West Coast Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Brandon Averette added 11 points. Gideon George had 11 points.

Saint Mary’s scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Logan Johnson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Gaels (13-8, 4-6). Matthias Tass added 12 points. Dan Fotu had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Gaels this season. BYU defeated Saint Mary’s 62-52 on Jan. 14.

