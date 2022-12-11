STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Dimitrios Klonaras’ 15 points helped Cal State East Bay defeat Pacific 79-73 on Sunday night.

Klonaras had six rebounds for the Pioneers (1-0). Tim Andreolli was 4-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to add 14 points. Ramsey Huff shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Nicquel Blake led the way for the Tigers (4-8) with 19 points. Pacific also got 15 points and two blocks from Keylan Boone. Tyler Beard also had 11 points and five assists.

Klonaras scored nine points in the first half for Cal State East Bay, who led 39-29 at the break. Huff led Cal State East Bay with nine points in the second half as their team was outscored by four points over the final half but held on for the victory.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.