Klesmit scores 16 to carry Wofford past Samford 87-64

MOAB, Utah (NewsNation Now) — Officers in Moab, Utah, made several "unintentional mistakes" when responding to a 911 call about domestic violence involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, a review by an independent law enforcement agency found.

"There were mistakes made in how this case was handled," the person conducting the review said. "If this case was handled flawlessly, would it have changed anything? Nobody knows."