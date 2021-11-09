Klesmit carries Wofford over Bob Jones University 117-79

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Max Klesmit scored 23 points as Wofford rolled past Bob Jones University 117-79 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Klesmit hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Ryan Larson had 19 points, making 5 of 5 3-pointers, and six assists for Wofford. Sam Godwin added 17 points, B.J. Mack had 12 points and Isaiah Bigelow had 10 rebounds.

Henry Blair had 25 points for the Bruins. Devin Dean added 13 points and Daniel Fuller had 11 points.

More AP college basketball:� https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball �and� https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 �

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES