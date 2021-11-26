Kiss scores 16 to lead Bryant over Brown 65-59

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Peter Kiss registered 16 points and six assists as Bryant defeated Brown 65-59 on Friday.

Adham Eleeda had 14 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (3-3). Hall Elisias added 13 points and four blocks. Chris Childs had 13 points.

Dan Friday had 17 points for the Bears (4-4). Jaylan Gainey added seven rebounds and three blocks. Tamenang Choh had nine points and 21 rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com