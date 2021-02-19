Kirk scores 19 to lift UIC past Green Bay 61-58

CHICAGO (AP)Teyvion Kirk posted 19 points, six rebounds and six assists as Illinois-Chicago ended its seven-game losing streak, narrowly defeating Green Bay 61-58 on Friday night.

Braelen Bridges had 14 points for UIC (9-11, 6-9 Horizon League). Michael Diggins added 13 rebounds.

Green Bay totaled 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

PJ Pipes had 17 points and six rebounds for the Phoenix (7-16, 7-12). Amari Davis added 16 points. Josh Jefferson had 15 points.

