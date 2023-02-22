HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey scored 31 points as Marshall beat James Madison 92-83 on Wednesday night.

Kinsey also contributed seven assists for the Thundering Herd (24-6, 13-4 Sun Belt Conference). Andrew Taylor scored 19 points while shooting 9 for 24, including 0 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added nine rebounds. Obinna Anochili-Killen was 2 of 4 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Terrence Edwards led the way for the Dukes (20-10, 11-6) with 26 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Takal Molson added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for James Madison. Julien Wooden also put up 14 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.