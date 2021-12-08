Kinsey lifts Marshall over Bluefield College 100-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Marshall easily defeated Bluefield College 100-57 on Wednesday night.

Obinna Anochili-Killen had 12 points and seven blocks for Marshall (6-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Aymeric Toussaint added 12 points. Andrew Taylor had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Jermiah Jenkins had 20 points for the Ramblin’ Rams. Rob Littlejohn added 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES