Kinsey carries Marshall over Middle Tennessee 107-79

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey had 25 points as Marshall romped past Middle Tennessee 107-79 on Friday night.

Andrew Taylor had 16 points and eight assists for Marshall (11-5, 5-4 Conference USA). Jarrod West added 15 points and eight assists, and David Early also had 15 points.

It was the first time this season Marshall scored at least 100 points – with a season-high 62 coming in the second half. Marshall registered season highs with 15 3-pointers and 23 assists.

Jalen Jordan scored a season-high 22 points for the Blue Raiders (5-12, 3-8). Jordan Davis added 13 points and Eli Lawrence had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES