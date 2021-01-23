Kinsey carries Marshall over FIU 89-72

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP)Taevion Kinsey had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Marshall beat Florida International 89-72 on Saturday.

Andrew Taylor added 20 points and six rebounds for the Thundering Herd. David Early scored 14 points for Marshall (9-4, 3-3 Conference USA) and Darius George 10.

Javaunte Hawkins scored a season-high 20 points for the Panthers (8-8, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Antonio Daye, Jr. added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assist and Dimon Carrigan grabbed 10 rebounds.

Marshall also beat Florida International 79-66 on Friday.

