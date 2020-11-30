King’s 8 3-pointers help Jacksonville State down South Alabama 77-73

MOBILE, Ala. – Demaree King went 8 of 11 from 3-point range and scored 24 points to lead Jacksonville State to a 77-73 win over South Alabama on Sunday in the Goldie and Herman Unger Classic.

Darian Adams added 17 points and Jalen Finch had nine assists for the Gamecocks (2-1), who made 15 of 37 3-point attempts and finished with a 42-25 rebounding advantage.

South Alabama (2-1) had a 10-game winning streak halted. The Jaguars hadn’t lost since a 76-73 defeat at Georgia State on Jan. 30 of last season.

Michael Flowers led the Jaguars with 19 points and Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway each had 17.

