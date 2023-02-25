JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Jordan King had 25 points in East Tennessee State’s 63-62 win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday night.

King was 8 of 17 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Buccaneers (12-19, 8-10 Southern Conference). Jaden Seymour scored 17 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 9 for 12 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Justice Smith was 3 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

Bas Leyte scored 12 points for the the Spartans (20-11, 14-4). Keyshaun Langley also scored 12 points and added three steals for UNC Greensboro. Kobe Langley also had 11 points.

