King scores 20 to lead Army past Boston University 79-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP)Alex King had 20 points as Army defeated Boston University 79-59 on Saturday.

King shot 9 for 11 from the floor. Josh Caldwell had 15 points for Army (7-3, 3-2 Patriot League). Lonnie Grayson added 10 points. Aaron Duhart had six rebounds.

Walter Whyte had 17 points for the Terriers (1-4, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES