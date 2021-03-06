King scores 20 to carry Army over American 89-66 in Patriot

NCAA Men's Basketball
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Alex King had 20 points as Army rolled past American 89-66 in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Conference tournament on Saturday.

Josh Caldwell had 17 points and six rebounds for Army (12-8). Nick Finke added 14 points and Jared Cross had 10 points.

Army scored 47 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Jamir Harris had 18 points for the Eagles (4-6). Stacy Beckton Jr. added 13 points.

