King leads Siena over Iona 87-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Jordan King had 13 points to lead seven Siena players in double figures as the Saints snapped their nine-game road losing streak, easily defeating Iona 87-64 on Friday night. Manny Camper, Kyle Young and Jalen Pickett added 12 points apiece for the Saints. Gary Harris, Jr. chipped in 11 points.

E.J. Crawford had 22 points for the Gaels (5-11, 3-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Isaiah Washington added 13 points.

Siena (10-9, 6-4) plays St. Peter’s on the road on Sunday. Iona faces Manhattan on the road on Sunday.

