King leads E. Kentucky past Tennessee Tech 90-80

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Tre King had a career-high 29 points to go with nine rebounds as Eastern Kentucky defeated Tennessee Tech 90-80 on Saturday night for the Colonels’ best start since 1952-53.

Michael Moreno had 13 points for Eastern Kentucky (11-2, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Cooper Robb added 11 points. Curt Lewis had 11 points. Wendell Green Jr. had 10 points and a career-high 15 assists.

Eastern Kentucky achieved season highs with 16 3-pointers and 26 assists.

Tennessee Tech totaled 41 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Keishawn Davidson had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (1-12, 1-5). Jr. Clay added 15 points and 10 assists. Damaria Franklin had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES