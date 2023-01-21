CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Jordan King scored 29 points and Jalen Haynes notched a double-double as East Tennessee State beat Chattanooga 78-62 on Saturday.

King had seven rebounds and five assists for the Buccaneers (8-13, 4-4 Southern Conference). Haynes finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jamarius Hairston hit three 3-pointers, scoring 10 with seven rebounds.

Dalvin White finished with 14 points for the Mocs (11-10, 3-5). Demetrius Davis added nine points and six rebounds, while Randy Brady had eight points and seven boards.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. East Tennessee State visits Mercer while Chattanooga hosts Wofford.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.