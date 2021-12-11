King carries Northwestern St. past Dallas Christian 89-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Jalen King registered 17 points as Northwestern State easily defeated Dallas Christian 89-67 on Saturday.

Zurabi Zhgenti had 12 points for Northwestern State (2-8), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Emareyon McDonald added 11 points. Stavros Polatoglou had 10 rebounds.

Royce Mendez had 17 points for the Crusaders. Tyjuan Battles added 16 points. Nick Erves had 13 points.

