Kimbrough leads La Salle over Saint Joseph’s 90-83

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jared Kimbrough had a career-high 24 points as La Salle defeated Saint Joseph’s 90-83 on Monday.

Anwar Gill had 15 points for La Salle (6-8, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jhamir Brickus added 10 points. Kimbrough made 12 of 13 shots.

Jack Forrest scored a career-high 25 points for the Hawks (1-10, 0-5). Taylor Funk added 17 points, and Jordan Hall had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

