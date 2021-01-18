Kimbrough leads La Salle over Saint Joseph’s 90-83

All the elements were there noting a performance worth lauding, and Houston's dismantling of visiting UCF on Sunday provided a showcase of the Cougars' excellence.

However, as evidence of how high the bar has been raised for the No. 8 Cougars, there was plenty to assess regarding how they could improve upon their near-perfect first half. The Cougars carried a 45-19 lead to the break after knocking down 6 of 14 3-point attempts and grabbing seven steals.