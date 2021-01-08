Kigab scores 25 to lead Boise St. past Air Force 80-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted:

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Abu Kigab had a season-high 25 points plus 11 rebounds as Boise State matched the program’s longest win streak at 10 straight games, beating Air Force 80-69 on Friday night.

Derrick Alston Jr. had 19 points for Boise State (10-1, 6-0 Mountain West Conference). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 14 points. Mladen Armus had eight rebounds.

Air Force totaled 40 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

A.J. Walker had 23 points for the Falcons (3-7, 1-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Chris Joyce added 17 points. Glen McClintock had 14 points.

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Falcons for the season. Boise State defeated Air Force 78-59 on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

