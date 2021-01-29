Keyser carries NC Central past Carver College 94-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)C.J. Keyser had 22 points as North Carolina Central routed Carver College 94-61 on Friday.

Deven Palmer had 17 points for North Carolina Central (2-3). Justin Wright added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Jordan Perkins had 10 points and nine assists.

Bryson Scott had 15 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Stephon Augusta added 15 points and Antwon Ferrell had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

