Kentucky, Notre Dame meet this fall to begin 3-year series

NCAA Men's Basketball
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)Kentucky and Notre Dame play this fall to begin a three-year series between two of college basketball’s winningest programs.

Kentucky hosts Notre Dame on Dec. 12 in the first regular-season meeting between the schools since Notre Dame’s 64-50 victory at home on Nov. 29, 2012. The Wildcats visit the Fighting Irish on Dec. 10, 2022, and the teams play at a neutral site to be determined on Dec. 11, 2021.

“It is great to renew a series between two of the ‘blue bloods’ of college basketball,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said on the school’s website.

Kentucky is 43-19 against Notre Dame all-time, including 8-0 at home, and won the previous meeting 68-66 in a tense NCAA Tournament region final in Cleveland. The Wildcats are 10-6 in South Bend, though the Irish have won the past two at home.

“If our previous games are any indication, this is going to be a great series,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said in a release.

