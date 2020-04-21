Kentucky adds Rhode Island guard Jacob Toppin as transfer

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)Kentucky has signed former Rhode Island forward Jacob Toppin, the brother of consensus national player of the year Obi Toppin of Dayton.

The 6-foot-8, 190-pound Toppin must sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules but will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He averaged 5.1 and 3.9 rebounds per game while starting three of 30 contests as a Rams freshman. Toppin said in a release that he chose Kentucky ”because I wanted an environment that would challenge me to chase greatness on the court.”

Wildcats coach John Calipari said the Brooklyn, New York, native wanted the challenge of playing at Kentucky and added, ”He’s talented, athletic and can shoot.”

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss