KENT, Ohio (AP)Jalen Sullinger led Kent State past Western Michigan on Tuesday night with 18 points off of the bench in an 80-72 victory in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Sullinger shot 6 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Golden Flashes (11-3). VonCameron Davis scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Giovanni Santiago was 3 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Tray Maddox Jr. led the way for the Broncos (4-10) with 18 points, five assists and two steals. Markeese Hastings added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Western Michigan. Tafari Simms also had 12 points.

