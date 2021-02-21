Kent leads Delaware St. past St. Mary’s (MD) 75-58

DOVER, Del. (AP)Zach Kent had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lift Delaware State to a 75-58 win over Division III St. Mary’s (MD) on Sunday.

The game was added Wednesday after the Hornets’ games with Morgan State were postponed because of coronavirus issues and ended a 15-day layoff.

Pinky Wiley had 16 points for Delaware State (2-12). Myles Carter added 14 points and seven rebounds. John Stansbury had 10 points.

Daryn Alexander had 16 points for the Seahawks. Cameron Rucker added 10 rebounds.

