Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin past New Orleans 89-79

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Gavin Kensmil had 28 points plus 10 rebounds as Stephen F. Austin got past New Orleans 89-79 on Monday.

Roti Ware added 24 points for the Lumberjacks.

After the game the Lumberjacks announced that Wednesday’s game at Central Arkansas had been rescheduled for Monday, March 1 because of dangerous travel conditions.

David Kachelries had 17 points and six assists for Stephen F. Austin (13-3, 9-1 Southland Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Charlie Daniels added three blocks.

Troy Green had 20 points for the Privateers (4-13, 3-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Rodney Carson Jr. added 16 points. Damion Rosser had 14 points and six rebounds.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Privateers on the season. Stephen F. Austin defeated New Orleans 78-67 on Jan. 2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES