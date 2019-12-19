Kensmil carries Stephen F. Austin over Houston Baptist 96-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Gavin Kensmil had 16 points as Stephen F. Austin won its seventh straight home game, easily defeating Houston Baptist 96-68 in a Southland Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Kevon Harris had 18 points and seven rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (9-2, 1-0 Southland Conference). Charlie Daniels added 13 points and four blocks. Roti Ware had seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks.

Ian DuBose had 14 points for the Huskies (0-9, 0-1). Noah Thomasson added 10 points. Myles Pierre had 10 points and six assists but committed eight turnovers. Jalon Gates, the Huskies’ leading scorer at 18 points per game, had only 5 points.

Stephen F. Austin plays at McNeese State on Saturday. Houston Baptist has a nonconference game at New Mexico on Sunday.

