HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Sherif Kenney scored 27 points as Bryant beat Dartmouth 89-70 on Friday night.

Kenney was 6 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 13 for 18 from the line for the Bulldogs (2-0). Earl Timberlake scored 19 points while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and added 12 rebounds and four steals. Kvonn Cramer recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

The Big Green (0-2) were led in scoring by Brandon Mitchell-Day, who finished with 18 points. Dartmouth also got 16 points, six rebounds and two steals from Ryan Cornish. Cade Haskins also put up 16 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Bryant’s next game is Monday against Maine-Fort Kent at home. Dartmouth hosts MCLA on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.