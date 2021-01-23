Kenney, Kimbrough lift La Salle past Richmond 84-78

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Sherif Kenney scored 17 points to lead six La Salle players in double figures as the Explorers beat Richmond 84-78 on Saturday.

Jared Kimbrough added 12 points for the Explorers, who shot 57% from the floor to defeat the preseason conference favorite Spiders.

Christian Ray chipped in 11 points for La Salle (7-8, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), Jhamir Brickus, Scott Spencer and Jack Clark had 10 each. Kimbrough also had a career-best nine rebounds, while Ray posted eight rebounds.

Grant Golden tied a season high with 22 points for the Spiders (9-4, 3-2). Blake Francis added 21 points. Tyler Burton had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Nathan Cayo scored 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES